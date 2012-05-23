UPDATE 1-Swedbank expects to cling onto Moody's credit rating

(Adds Nordea, government quotes, background)

By Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank expects to hang on to its current credit ratings when Moody’s Investor Services finishes its review of Sweden’s banking sector, but suspects other lenders may get downgraded.

Moody’s warned in February it could cut the ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial firms and has been wrapping up its study in recent weeks, starting with sweeping downgrades in Italy and Spain.

Its review of the well-capitalised Swedish banks - which includes the Nordic region’s biggest bank, Nordea, Handelsbanken and SEB - could come any day and analysts expect the sector may take a hit.

“I think in general they will look to downgrade the Swedish banking system due to the fact that we have a high debt to GDP. And we have rather high wholesale funding dependence,” Goran Bronner, Swedbank’s chief financial officer, told journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference in Stockholm.

“Having said that, we don’t expect to get downgraded ourselves since we have been downgraded in 2008-2009. And our distance between us and our peers is absolutely too wide. We are on a journey to being recognised for becoming stronger,” he added.

Moody’s current long-term rating on Swedbank is A2.

Its long-term rating on Handelsbanken and Nordea is Aa2, three notches above Swedbank, while SEB is rated A1, one notch higher than Swedbank.

Bronner expects Moody’s is likely wrap up its review of the Swedish banks this week or next.

There has been growing concern the changes could raise banks’ borrowing costs, although analysts believe Swedish banks will continue to perform better relative to European peers.

Handelsbanken in particular has consistently had Europe’s lowest borrowing costs due to its conservative stance and high capital buffers.

Some analysts believe Nordea, which currently has the lowest level of capital among the Swedish banks, could suffer most in the Moody’s review.

Last week, 16 Spanish banks - awash in bad loans after a real estate boom went bust - saw their long-term debt ratings downgraded by Moody’s at least one notch, with some suffering three-notch cuts.

The move came after Moody’s downgraded 26 Italian banks.

Nordea Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Rystedt declined to comment on the Moody’s review but noted the “very dramatic” reaction in markets to the Spanish downgrades.

Asked if a downgrade could affect Nordea’s own funding costs, Rystedt said: “I don’t think it will. I doubt it.”

Worries about sovereign debt problems in the euro zone have weighed heavily on banks in other parts of Europe. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mark Potter)