UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q1 operating profit tops forecasts

* Q1 op profit 4.6 bln SEK vs forecast 3.8 bln in poll

* All key income lines beat forecasts

* CEO says markets affected by worries over Spain

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank beat first-quarter operating profit forecasts on Wednesday, with all income lines coming in stronger than expected despite a tough economic environment.

Operating profit fell 10 percent year-on-year to 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($683 million), but that was well above a mean forecast for 3.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and topped even the highest estimate.

CEO Michael Wolf said on a call with journalists the bank had seen a good level of activity across the board but that worries over Spain made for a rocky ride for European banks in the quarter.

“Looking at market sentiment, the first quarter started very strong with risk appetite, but became very subdued as Spain once again got on the radar screen,” Wolf said.

Wolf said capital efficiency was still high on the agenda as the bank’s core tier one capital ratio rose to 15.9 percent in the quarter. Swedbank has the highest capital ratio of any of the Nordic banks, and one of the highest in Europe.

Swedbank’s earnings came a day after Swedish banks SEB and Nordea said they were cutting costs to meet the challenge of growing profits in the face of tougher regulation.

Swedbank has already said it plans to cut expenses by one billion crowns this year, excluding variable remuneration, and that it has begun to see results from its restructuring programme.

Wolf warned risk of recession would continue to cloud the outlook for European banks.

“We are planning for a weak scenario and focusing on costs,” he said.

Still, Nordic banks have almost no exposure to debt-laden countries in southern Europe, giving them safe-haven status for investors. This has ensured they have had little problem obtaining funding from the market.