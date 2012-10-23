RPT-Swedbank Q3 operating profit beats consensus

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a third-quarter operating profit that beat forecasts on Tuesday and said it expected credit growth to be limited and interest rates to be low for the foreseeable future.

Operating profit was 4.75 billion crowns ($721.8 million) against a mean forecast for 4.34 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.31 billion result in the year-ago period.

Despite future regulations, Swedbank said it was well capitalised with an adequate buffer.

“Our assessment is that, despite this, there is surplus capital to repay to the bank’s shareholders,” Chief Executive Michael Wolf said in a statement. ($1 = 6.5808 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)