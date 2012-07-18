FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedbank to focus on costs as Q2 EBIT just tops fcast
July 18, 2012 / 4:37 AM / 5 years ago

Swedbank to focus on costs as Q2 EBIT just tops fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat market expectations on Wednesday but said it was planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.

Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.31 million)against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown result in the year-ago period.

The bank said the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain with a risk of recession in Europe.

“This makes it difficult to provide accurate earnings guidance. We are therefore planning for a weak scenario and focusing on costs,” it said. ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
