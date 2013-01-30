FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedbank raises dividend payout policy as Q4 profits top forecasts
January 30, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Swedbank raises dividend payout policy as Q4 profits top forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a fourth-quarter operating profit that topped forecasts on Wednesday and said it was raising its dividend payout ratio to 75 percent.

Operating profit was 4.98 billion crowns against a mean forecast for 4.40 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 1.75 billion result in the year-ago period.

It said it would raise its dividend policy to distribute 75 percent of net profit, up from a previous 50 percent and said it would pay a 9.90 crown per share dividend for 2012.

