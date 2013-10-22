FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedbank Q3 tops forecast on strong lending income
October 22, 2013 / 5:14 AM / 4 years ago

Swedbank Q3 tops forecast on strong lending income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted third-quarter operating profit ahead of expectations on Tuesday, boosted by strong income from lending operations.

Operating profit rose 6 percent to 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($812.23 million) above a mean forecast for 4.9 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it continued to see low interest rates and relatively weak credit demand ahead but that the outlook was brighter.

$1 = 6.4021 Swedish crowns Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

