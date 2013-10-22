Swedbank Q3 tops forecast on strong lending income

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted third-quarter operating profit ahead of expectations on Tuesday, boosted by strong income from lending operations.

Operating profit rose 6 percent to 5.2 billion Swedish crowns ($812.23 million) above a mean forecast for 4.9 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank said it continued to see low interest rates and relatively weak credit demand ahead but that the outlook was brighter.