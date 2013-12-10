FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank CEO says dividend policy holds up well in current environment
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Swedbank CEO says dividend policy holds up well in current environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OLSO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Swedish lender Swedbank said on Tuesday its current 75 percent dividend payout policy was appropriate given the current climate.

“We have a dividend policy that holds up well in the current environment,” CEO Michael Wolf told Reuters at a bank seminar in the Norwegian capital.

There has been some speculation that Sweden’s well-capitalised lenders could raise their dividend payout policies or pay special dividends for 2013 as loan growth stays weak.

Wolf added that he hoped the bank would soon get a green light from Sweden’s financial regulator on its advanced models for its corporate loan book, which will free up even more capital.

“It’s in the FSA’s hands, but we hope they will approve it shortly,” he said. “We expect that this will free up 40 to 50 billion crowns ($6.1 billion to $7.6 billion) in risk-weighted capital.”

$1 = 6.5407 Swedish crowns Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.