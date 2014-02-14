FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank buys regional lender, sees higher 2014 costs
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Swedbank buys regional lender, sees higher 2014 costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Friday it would buy Sparbanken Oresund in southern Sweden which will form part of a regional banking group in which the Swedish lender will have a 22 percent stake.

Swedbank said the deal is expected to have a positive impact on 2014 results of 200 million Swedish crowns ($30.94 million) after tax, while the group’s Tier 1 capital ratio would fall by 0.6 percentage points.

Cost guidance for 2014 will be adjusted up by 650 million crowns, the bank said. ($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.