FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank gets green light for corporate credit risk model
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Swedbank gets green light for corporate credit risk model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Monday Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority had approved its use of a credit risk model for corporate exposures in Sweden and Norway, boosting some measures of its capital position.

Swedbank said the use of the advanced internal ratings-based approach will reduce the bank’s risk exposure amount by nearly 70 billion crowns ($10.5 billion), adding this was a bit more than it had previously estimated.

It will also strengthen the bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 3.4 percentage points, calculated as of March 31, Swedbank said in a statement.

$1 = 6.6448 Swedish Kronas Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.