Swedbank says CFO to leave the bank

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - Swedbank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner will leave the bank and be replaced by Risk Officer Anders Karlsson.

Swedbank announced in February that former Chief Executive Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate effect and later said it had reported him to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for suspected financial crimes.

Swedbank is also under investigation by Sweden’s financial watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of Wolf’s management team made property deals as a side business, sometimes with the banks’ customers. Bronner was one of these two persons.