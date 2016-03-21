FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedbank says CFO to leave the bank
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Swedbank says CFO to leave the bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - Swedbank on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Goran Bronner will leave the bank and be replaced by Risk Officer Anders Karlsson.

Swedbank announced in February that former Chief Executive Michael Wolf was stepping down with immediate effect and later said it had reported him to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for suspected financial crimes.

Swedbank is also under investigation by Sweden’s financial watchdog for conflicts of interest after two members of Wolf’s management team made property deals as a side business, sometimes with the banks’ customers. Bronner was one of these two persons.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.