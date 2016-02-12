CORRECTED-Swedbank says former CEO reported to police over financial crimes

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to make clear Swedbank reported CEO to FSA, which in turn submitted matter to the police)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Friday it had reported its former Chief Executive Michael Wolf, who was fired earlier this week, to the Financial Supervisory Authority over suspected financial crimes, which the watchdog had in turn filed with police.

The bank said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities after it had identified transactions that could be considered to be criminal.

“These transactions were carried out by the bank’s former chief executive Michael Wolf,” the bank.

The statement was issued after business daily Dagens Industri reported the bank had submitted the matter to the police. Efforts to reach Michael Wolf by e-mail following this report were unsuccessful.

Wolf was fired by Swedbank on Tuesday, partly because of property deals made by top management that he signed off on. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)