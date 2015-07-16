FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedbank Q2 net profit in line with forecast
July 16, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Swedbank Q2 net profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported second-quarter net earnings in line with market expectations on Thursday but said negative interest rates put the bank’s profits under renewed pressure.

Net profit fell to 3.67 billion Swedish crowns ($431 million), just shy of a mean forecast for 3.69 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.14 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.5250 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

