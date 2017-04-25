FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q1 profit beats forecast on domestic growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 25, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q1 profit beats forecast on domestic growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a 20 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit that beat market expectations as macroeconomic conditions continued to improve both at home and abroad.

"Growth is broad-based in our home markets with a positive outlook," Swedbank CEO Birgitte Bonnesen said in a statement on Tuesday. "Domestic spending is strong and exports are increasing in the wake of more robust global economic conditions."

Operating profit rose to 6.31 billion crowns ($712 million) from 5.28 billion crowns a year earlier and higher than a forecast of 6.11 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income, boosted by higher lending volumes and margins on Swedish mortgages, rose to 5.97 billion crowns from 5.46 billion crowns a year earlier and higher than a forecast 5.90 billion crowns.

Net commission income rose to 2.82 billion crowns from 2.65 billion crowns a year earlier and a tad lower than a forecast 2.84 billion crowns. Provisions in oil related sectors rose and losses from loans increased to 339 million crowns from 35 million crowns a year ago. While higher, it was still better than the 428 million crowns loss expected by analysts.

Swedbank said it expected total expenses for 2017 to be 15.8 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.8663 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard and Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.