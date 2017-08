STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Swedbank reported a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter on Tuesday as increased lending volumes in Sweden and the Baltics boosted interest income.

Net profit rose to 4.82 million Swedish crowns ($541 million), above a mean forecast for 4.18 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.93 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.9078 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)