Swedbank Q3 profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank posted third-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday but said the fragile global economy could affect growth in its home markets.

Net profit for continuing operations in the quarter rose to 4.56 billion Swedish crowns ($636 million) , beating a mean forecast for 4.19 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.19 billion in the year-ago period. (1 US dollar = 7.1655 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Sven Nordenstam)