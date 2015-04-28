Swedbank Q1 net profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported first-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday but said its Swedish operations were feeling the impact of negative interest rates imposed by the Nordic country’s central bank.

Net profit rose to 4.28 billion Swedish crowns ($496 million), above a mean forecast for 4.12 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.95 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.6122 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)