Swedbank Q1 net profit beats forecast
April 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Swedbank Q1 net profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported first-quarter net earnings above market expectations on Tuesday as increased mortgage volumes and higher margins compensated for a challenging interest rate environment.

Net profit fell marginally to 4.31 billion Swedish crowns ($529 million), above a mean forecast for 4.05 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.32 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.1408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

