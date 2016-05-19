FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Planes grounded at Stockholm airports due to communication problem
May 19, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Planes grounded at Stockholm airports due to communication problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - No planes are allowed to take off from Stockholm airports and those in the air are being called down due to a network communication problem, the Air Traffic Authority said on Thursday.

“No planes are allowed to take off at the moment and we’re taking down the planes in the air,” said spokesman Per Froberg. “It’s a network communications problem.”

He declined to give further details.

Air traffic control officials at Bromma airport told daily Dagens Nyheter that the incident was not terror related. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

