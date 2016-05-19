FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air traffic problems in Sweden hit Gothenburg airport
May 19, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Air traffic problems in Sweden hit Gothenburg airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 19 (Reuters) - Problems with radar installations have reduced traffic at Gothenburg airport, Swedavia Swedish Airports said on Thursday, widening a problem that has stopped traffic over the capital Stockholm.

“Because of technical problems with Luftfartsverkets radar installations, there is reduced traffic at Swedavias airports,” Swedavia said in a public notice on Gothenburg Landvetter airport’s website.

A spokesman at Luftfartsverket, the air traffic authority, said Arlanda and Bromma airports in Stockholm and Landvetter had been affected. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

