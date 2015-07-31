FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish government sees delay in legislation to tackle household debt
July 31, 2015

Swedish government sees delay in legislation to tackle household debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 31 (Reuters) - New Swedish legislation for the compulsory amortization of mortgages will be postponed to the summer of 2016, a Swedish government minister said on Friday,

In June, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said he hoped the government would have proposed new legislation on amortization before this summer, but negotiations with the opposition have met problems.

“We will handle it as fast as possible and hope new legislation can be implemented no later than mid-year next year,” Bolund said told domestic news agency TT,

Households in Sweden are among the most indebted in Europe and policymakers fear that borrowers are vulnerable to any event that threatens the value of their homes or their ability to service the debt.

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority earlier said it would introduce tighter rules in August but scrapped its plan in April after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to act.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
