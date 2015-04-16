FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WikiLeaks' Assange agrees to London questioning - lawyer
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 16, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

WikiLeaks' Assange agrees to London questioning - lawyer

Johan Sennero

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Julian Assange has agreed to be questioned at Ecuador’s London embassy over allegations of sexual assault, his Swedish lawyer said on Thursday.

The WikiLeaks founder has been holed up inside the embassy since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations he assaulted two women in 2010. He denies the allegations.

Swedish prosecutors said last month they wanted to question Assange in London, backing down from a previous demand it happen in Sweden. Assange’s lawyers had welcomed the request but had up until now not formally agreed to the arrangement.

“Now we await further word (from prosecutors),” Thomas Olsson, Assange’s lawyer, told Reuters, adding that he expected prosecutors to get in touch to sort out the details.

The Australian has said he fears that if Britain extradites him to Sweden he would then be extradited to the United States where he could be tried for one of the largest information leaks in U.S. history after publishing U.S. military and diplomatic documents five years ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.