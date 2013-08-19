Atlas Copco to acquire Edwards Group for up to $1.6 bln

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco said on Monday it would acquire British industrial technology firm Edwards Group for up to $1.6 billion.

Atlas Copco said the acquisition was an all-cash transaction utilising its own funds and that the transaction would close in the first quarter.

“Edwards is a technology leader with a well-developed structure and solid customer relationships in industries we know well,” Atlas Copco CEO Ronnie Leten said in a statement. “It is a great fit for Atlas Copco.”