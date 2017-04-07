FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 5:01 PM / 4 months ago

Traffic restricted at bridge between Sweden and Denmark following Stockholm attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 7 (Reuters) - Polive have restricted traffic on the Oresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark following a deadly attack in Stockholm on Friday.

"Restricted flow at the toll station at the request of Swedish police," the bridge's information service said.

A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing three people and wounding eight in what the prime minister said appeared to be a terrorist attack. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

