Govt commission proposes 15 pct payroll tax for Swedish banks

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swedish banks and financial services firms should pay an additional 15 percent payroll tax, a government commission proposed on Monday.

The commission said it estimated income from the proposed tax would amount to 3.7-7.0 billion Swedish crowns ($411-$777 million) if it were introduced in 2018.

Industry lobby groups and trade unions representing bank workers said last month an extra payroll tax on financial companies in Sweden could cost up to 16,000 jobs.