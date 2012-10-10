FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says EU banking union plans risk being devisive
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
October 10, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Swedish FSA says EU banking union plans risk being devisive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said current proposals for a European banking union could run the risk of dividing the single market and that supervision should be complemented by a system for dealing with failing banks before it was introduced.

Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority head Martin Andersson said plans for a banking union now on the table risked creating a division between members of pact and those who remained outsiders.

“This would be at odds with what we have been working toward for so many years, the creation of a single market,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

