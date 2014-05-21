FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Borg sees years more of bank capital, household debt measures
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Borg sees years more of bank capital, household debt measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 21 (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Wednesday moves to boost bank capital requirements and deal with high levels of household debt in the Nordic country will be a process that plays out over several years.

“I think we need, on a continuous basis, to tighten the demands on the bank system and take further measures to reduce risks with household debt and that is a process that is going to go on for several years ahead,” Borg told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said earlier on Wednesday a one percent countercyclical buffer for the country’s banks was reasonable and that such a capital demand could be activated from summer 2015. (Reporting by Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson; writing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.