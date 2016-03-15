FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA hikes bank buffers, says risks growing
March 15, 2016

Swedish FSA hikes bank buffers, says risks growing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial services watchdog said on Tuesday that banks would need to hold bigger capital buffers from 2017 as risks in the system related to household debt had risen.

The countercyclical buffer will be raised in March next year to 2 percent from the current 1.5 percent.

“Credit growth is high and lending to households has risen ever faster recently,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

Household debt levels in Sweden are among the highest in Europe, in relation to disposable income, and are seen as presenting a risk to financial stability. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

