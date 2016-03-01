FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA to raise capital requirements for business loans
March 1, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish FSA to raise capital requirements for business loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 1 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday it was planning to raise capital requirements this year for bank loans to companies.

The FSA said in a statement the increase resulted from a more conservative calculation of probability of default and the introduction of a maturity floor.

“The new method to calculate default risk is expected to raise the risk weights for all banks that use the internal ratings-based approach, and the risk weights for exposures to corporates are expected to exceed 30 percent for all banks,” it said.

“The maturity floor is expected to raise the capital requirements by up to around 0.5 percentage points.” (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

