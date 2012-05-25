FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish banks should take heed of Moody's signal-finmin
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish banks should take heed of Moody's signal-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s bank system is sound but Nordea and Handelsbanken should take heed of the signal sent by a downgrade of their credit ratings by Moody‘s, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

He spoke after Moody’s downgraded the two banks, as well as Norway’s DNB. The ratings of Sweden’s other two top banks, Swedbank and SEB, were unchanged.

“Sweden has a very stable banking system. Moody’s is now doing a broad overview and according to that there are some adjustments. I don’t think that you should dramatise this,” Borg told reporters.

“On the other hand Handelsbanken and Nordea must take these signals seriously and secure their stability further on, but again, Sweden has a good banking system,” he added.

Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Patrick Lannin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.