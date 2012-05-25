Swedish banks should take heed of Moody's signal-finmin

STOCKHOLM, May 25 (Reuters) - Sweden’s bank system is sound but Nordea and Handelsbanken should take heed of the signal sent by a downgrade of their credit ratings by Moody‘s, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Friday.

He spoke after Moody’s downgraded the two banks, as well as Norway’s DNB. The ratings of Sweden’s other two top banks, Swedbank and SEB, were unchanged.

“Sweden has a very stable banking system. Moody’s is now doing a broad overview and according to that there are some adjustments. I don’t think that you should dramatise this,” Borg told reporters.

“On the other hand Handelsbanken and Nordea must take these signals seriously and secure their stability further on, but again, Sweden has a good banking system,” he added.