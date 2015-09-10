FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's FSA to force banks to hold more capital for corporate loans
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

Sweden's FSA to force banks to hold more capital for corporate loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will require banks to hold more capital for loans they make to corporate clients, its acting chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry conference, Martin Noreus, Acting Director General at the FSA, said banks’ risk weights for corporate loans had fallen more in recent years than was justified by actual risk levels.

Risk weights determine how much capital a bank needs to set aside to cover possible loan losses.

Noreus said the FSA would require banks to make changes to the models they use to calculate risk weights, and possibly demand that additional capital be held on top of that stipulated by the models.

“The result of our measures will be seen gradually and lead to a marked increase in capital requirements for primarily corporate exposures during next year,” Noreus said, according to a copy of the speech at the FSA’s website. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.