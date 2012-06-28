FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden aims to set bank stress liquidity level
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Sweden aims to set bank stress liquidity level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 28 (Reuters) - Sweden’s bank sector regulator said on Thursday it was proposing rules to make banks and credit institutions hold enough liquid assets to manage short periods without access to market funding.

The move by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) is part of Swedish efforts to reduce risk in its financial sector, which is about five times the size of economic output. The authorities have already moved faster than the rest of Europe in imposing tougher capital rules.

The FSA said in a statement it now also wanted a liquidity rule to require banks to have liquid assets which must manage outflows over a period of 30 days of markets stress.

It said the proposal affected banks with a balance-sheet total as of 30 September of the previous year that is higher than 100 billion crowns ($14.15 billion), which it said meant eight companies would be affected by the new rule. ($1 = 7.0687 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)

