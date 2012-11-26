FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish regulator proposes 15 pct risk-weight floor on mortgages
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Swedish regulator proposes 15 pct risk-weight floor on mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial regulator said on Monday it intends to force banks to set aside more capital to cover potential mortgage losses, asking them to use a 15 percent risk-weight floor on such loans.

“In order to reflect the risks in the banks’ mortgage lending, (the FSA) believes that they must maintain more capital for their mortgage lending,” the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

Swedish banks, which have traditionally seen low loan losses in mortgages, have long used internal models to measure their own mortgage risks and have been roughly at between 5 to 10 percent. The new requirements will bring them more in line with European peers. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.