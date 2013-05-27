Swedish banks should further reduce risks -c.bank

STOCKHOLM, May 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s top banks are financially strong but should anyway further reduce long-term risks, the central bank said in its financial stability report on Monday.

It noted that the banks - where Nordea, Swedbank, , SEB and Handelsbanken are the biggest - were large in relation to the economy and that house prices, which have hit record levels in big cities, could fall if there was a prolonged slowdown.

“The Riksbank recommends that the major banks continue to reduce their structural liquidity risks and ensure that they have enough capital to cope with potential future losses and disruptions on the financial markets,” the central bank said in the report.