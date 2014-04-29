FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says no indication Swedish lenders won't pass stress tests
April 29, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish FSA says no indication Swedish lenders won't pass stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish lenders should pass the latest European Banking Authority (EBA) stress test as they already meet stricter domestic benchmarks, the head of banking at Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday.

Asked if he expected Handelsbanken, Nordea , SEB and Swedbank to pass the EBA’s test, Uldis Cerps, Executive Director for Banking at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said:

“We have no indications to the contrary.”

“The stressed scenario used in this year’s EU stress test is broadly comparable with ours, but the pass/fail threshold that we have used in our stress tests used to be higher.”

The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Tuesday outlined how it would gauge the resilience of 124 banks from the 28-country European Union to see if they would still have enough capital after facing a toxic cocktail of theoretical shocks. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)

