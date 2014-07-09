FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's SocDems says "sees point" of forced amortisation
July 9, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden's SocDems says "sees point" of forced amortisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Social Democrats are open to forced mortgage amortisation in Sweden to help counter fast-rising levels of household debt, the economic spokeswoman for the Social Democrats said on Wednesday.

“I absolutely think that is something interesting to discuss - I can see the point of a clearer amortisation requirement,” Magdalena Andersson, widely expected to take over as finance minister should the centre-left opposition win September elections as polls predict, told journalists.

Sweden’s finance minister, Anders Borg, said last week the government wants to take a decision on amortisation demands at a financial stability council meeting in November.

“It sounds reasonable to discuss it in November,” Andersson said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Mia Shanley)

