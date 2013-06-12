FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish c.bank chief talks tough on cutting banks' risks
June 12, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish c.bank chief talks tough on cutting banks' risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 12 (Reuters) - Swedish banks need more steps to avoid future problems with financial sector stability, central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday, in one of his strongest calls yet for reduced risk taking.

Ingves has long been worried about credit growth and high levels of private debt, citing such factors as a reason to keep interest rates at 1.00 percent, even though inflation is well under the 2 percent target. He said some steps to reduce risks had been taken, but more were needed.

“In my opinion, however, risk weights for mortgages need to be raised even further,” he said in a speech, referring to how banks set aside capital to cover risks from home loan lending.

“We also need measures which strengthen the buffers of households and contribute to curbing credit growth in the household sector more permanently,” he added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
