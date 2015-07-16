WRAPUP 1-Nordea, Swedbank adapt to low rates to produce solid earnings

* Nordea operating profit better than expected

* Swedbank reports strong capital, net interest income

* Questions over Nordea’s capital

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - Swedish banks Nordea and Swedbank reported robust second-quarter results on Thursday showing how they are managing to adapt to Sweden’s negative interest rates which have put pressure on profitability.

Sweden’s economy is one of Europe’s strongest performers, but the central bank cut rates in July to an unprecedented -0.35 percent and increased bond purchases to try to combat low inflation and push it towards a 2 percent target.

Data on Tuesday showed consumer prices in Sweden fell 0.4 percent year-on-year. In Denmark, the interest rate is at -0.75 percent.

The negative rates means Swedish banks have to pay to deposit their cash with the central bank. This puts a squeeze on net interest income because they have decided not pass on this cost to customers by charging for retail deposits.

“Our sensitivity to negative rates are high,” Nordea CEO Christian Clausen told Reuters. “We don’t charge customers for it and we have to pay (the central bank).”

The two banks said negative interest rates cost them 43 million euros each per quarter at current levels.

Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, reported a drop in net interest income the quarter but the income was slightly stronger than analysts had predicted.

The bank benefited from strong income from hedges against interest rate movements, higher commission fees, improved cost controls and lower loan losses.

Swedbank’s second-quarter net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to corporations, was higher than a year ago, helped by higher lending volumes and increased net interest income in the Baltic states.

“These are two good reports with high profitability,” Andreas Hakansson, banking analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

Earlier this week, Swedish rival SEB disappointed markets when the bank reported a bigger fall in net interest income fell than analysts had predicted.

Swedbank’s shares were up 1.04 percent, while the pan-European banking index was up 1.45 percent.

Nordea rose as much as 1.45 percent but then retreated and was 0.3 percent lower by 1253 GMT.

One analyst said Nordea’s shares were down because of questions over the bank’s capital and if it had enough to maintain its dividend policy.

Nordea’s common tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, was 16 percent at the end of the second quarter. The bank aims for a dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent.

STRONG CAPITAL

Swedbank’s shares were also boosted by the bank’s strong capital position. It common equity tier 1 capital rose by 1.9 percentage points to 22.4 percent because of a revaluation of its estimated pension liabilities.

This is above the 19.6 percent required by Swedish regulators, triggering speculation that Swedbank might be able to share some of the excess through dividends. Swedbank said it did not consider it had any excess capital and was waiting for regulations to come out with exact requirements.

“They are just being cautious so they don’t say anything too soon. It’s a huge increase and they are very over-capitalised, it’s as simple as that,” Exane BNP Paribas analyst Hakansson said. “Nordea has a markedly worse capitalisation than Swedbank.”

Nordea said it had begun talks with regulators to simplify its legal structure by changing its Norwegian, Danish and Finnish subsidiary banks to branches.

Clausen said this would have no impact on the number of employees or on costs, but would streamline the bank’s operations for customers.

Nordea’s operating profit rose to 1.24 billion euros ($1.35 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.19 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 935 million.

Swedbank’s operating profit fell to 5.24 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) from 5.44 billion a year ago, in line with an average forecast of 5.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.