LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland as joint lead managers for its upcoming five-year euro- denominated benchmark, one lead bank said on Thursday.

The transaction will be issued under Sweden’s EMTN programme and launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)