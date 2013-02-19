FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden begins marketing 5yr dollar bond
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 2:18 PM / in 5 years

Sweden begins marketing 5yr dollar bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking indications of interest on an upcoming 5yr bond sale at mid-swaps flat area, said a lead managing the deal.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are managing the RegS/144A and will officially open order books on Wednesday morning, sources added.

The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013.

The country is now tasked with issuing SEK160bn in foreign currency debt in 2013 - likely to be in euros or US dollars - a sizeable increase on the SEK112bn issued in 2012.

Last month, Sweden issued a EUR4bn 0.875% January 2018 bond that priced at an eye-wateringly tight mid-swaps minus 20bp but still received orders in excess of EUR6bn. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
