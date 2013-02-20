FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden opens books on 5 year dollar bond
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2013 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Sweden opens books on 5 year dollar bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on its 5-year dollar bond with official guidance set at mid-swaps flat area after initial interest was seen approaching USD1.5bn, said banks managing the deal.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are managing the RegS/144A deal and will price later on Wednesday.

The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.