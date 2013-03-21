Sweden appoints banks for new three-year US dollar bond

LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Thursday mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint lead managers for a RegS/144a three-year US dollar benchmark.

Marketing for the transaction, which is due in March 2016, is underway at mid-swaps -6bp area, bankers involved said, and the bond is expected to price later on Thursday.

Sweden was last in the public market in February when it issued a USD3bn deal as part of a move to bolster its foreign reserves.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs priced that 1.0% five-year issue flat to mid-swaps, equivalent to Treasuries plus 16.1bp.

The transaction came on the heels of a EUR4bn five-year bond issued in late January, after Sweden’s debt office was ordered by the central bank to raise an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency reserves in 2013.