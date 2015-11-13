FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish debt office expects decline in primary dealer banks
November 13, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish debt office expects decline in primary dealer banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s debt office is expecting a decline in the number of banks dealing government bonds in the future due to regulation that is squeezing bank balance sheets, its head of debt management said on Tuesday.

“Of course there will be fewer primary dealers,” Thomas Olofsson said at an industry event in Brussels. “That is certain because my experience is that London banks are not that keen on being a market maker in Sweden because they have to shrink their balance sheets.”

“Profitability on being a market maker in government bonds is not what it has been. So for smaller countries like Sweden, it could very well be a problem that too few banks see it profitable to be a primary dealer.”

Sweden currently has seven primary dealers, including Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

