Swedish cbank buys 2020 bonds in reverse auction
July 30, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank buys 2020 bonds in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 30 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($174 million) worth of government bonds in a reverse auction.

Earlier in July, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying with another 40-50 billion crowns of government bonds after already announcing three rounds of a total of 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.

Loan 1047

Coupon 5.00 pct

Maturity 2020-12-01

Average yield 0.117 pct

Lowest accepted yield 0.111 pct

Highest yield 0.125 pct

Tendered volume 1.5 bln

Volume offered 6.250 bln

Volume bought 1.5 bln

Number of bids 30

Number of accepted bids 14 ($1 = 8.6192 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)

