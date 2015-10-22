FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank buys 2017, 2022 bonds in reverse auction
October 22, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank buys 2017, 2022 bonds in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Thursday it bought 3.0 billion crowns ($360 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction.

In early July, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying programme by 45 billion crowns after already announcing three rounds totalling 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.

Loan 1051

Coupon 3.75 pct

Maturity 2017-08-12

Average yield -0.439

Lowest accepted yield -0.443

Highest yield -0.437

Requested volume (maximum, mln SEK) 2,000

Volume offered (mln SEK) 4,204

Volume bought (mln SEK) 1,500

Number of bids 9

Number of accepted bids 4

Loan 1054

Coupon 3.50 pct

Maturity 2022-06-01

Average yield 0.372

Lowest accepted yield 0.372

Highest yield 0.372

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 4,800

Volume bought 1,500

Number of bids 11

Number of accepted bids 2 ($1 = 8.3252 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

