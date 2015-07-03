TABLE-Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2025 bonds in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it bought 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) worth of government bonds in reverse auctions.
On Thursday, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying with another 40-50 billion crowns of government bonds after already announcing three rounds of a total of 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1047
Coupon 5.00 pct
Maturity 2020-12-01
Average yield 0.185
Lowest accepted yield 0.181
Highest yield 0.195
Requested volume (maximum) 2,000
Volume offered 5,450
Volume bought 1,500
Number of bids 12
Number of accepted bids 5
Loan 1058
Coupon 2.50 pct
Maturity 2025-05-12
Average yield 0.912
Lowest accepted yield 0.912
Highest yield 0.915
Requested volume (maximum) 2,000
Volume offered 4,720
Volume bought 1,500
Number of bids 17
Number of accepted bids 3 ($1 = 8.4298 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)