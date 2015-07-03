FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2025 bonds in reverse auction
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swedish cbank buys 2020, 2025 bonds in reverse auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Friday it bought 3.0 billion Swedish crowns ($356 million) worth of government bonds in reverse auctions.

On Thursday, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond buying with another 40-50 billion crowns of government bonds after already announcing three rounds of a total of 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.

Loan 1047

Coupon 5.00 pct

Maturity 2020-12-01

Average yield 0.185

Lowest accepted yield 0.181

Highest yield 0.195

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 5,450

Volume bought 1,500

Number of bids 12

Number of accepted bids 5

Loan 1058

Coupon 2.50 pct

Maturity 2025-05-12

Average yield 0.912

Lowest accepted yield 0.912

Highest yield 0.915

Requested volume (maximum) 2,000

Volume offered 4,720

Volume bought 1,500

Number of bids 17

Number of accepted bids 3 ($1 = 8.4298 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.