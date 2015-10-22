Swedish 10-year yields hit five week high on migration costs

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish 10-year government bonds yields hit five-week highs on Thursday after the finance minister said the Nordic country would need to borrow more money to meet the expense of a record number of arriving asylum seekers.

Ten-year yields rose to 0.788 percent, their highest since Sept. 18. They were last up 5 basis points on the day at 0.781 percent.

“It has something to do with their estimates that there will be more refugees coming than originally planned, and that will turn into higher financing needs...and lift government yields,” said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief analyst at Nordea.

After Sweden’s Migration Agency said earlier it expected 190,000 asylum seekers to arrive in Sweden this year, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said it would take longer to get back to balanced public finances and that the country would have to borrow more. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson and John Geddie, editing by Marius Zaharia)