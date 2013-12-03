FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish finmin says sees reason to retain LKAB, Vattenfall ownership
December 3, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish finmin says sees reason to retain LKAB, Vattenfall ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sweden has strong reasons to retain ownership in mining company LKAB and energy giant Vattenfall, the country’s Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday.

Borg said the state does not want to continue to be an owner in Swedish mortgage bank SBAB, saying it was not the government’s job to manage banks.

“There are other state-owned companies which I think we can own for a long time - LKAB... and Vattenfall, I can also see strong reasons that we also have that,” he said at a bank seminar held by Svenska Dagbladet. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)

