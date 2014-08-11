FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish finmin says amortisation demands should be introduced gradually
August 11, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish finmin says amortisation demands should be introduced gradually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Swedish finance minister Anders Borg said on Monday that Sweden needs to introduce amortisation requirements for its highly indebted households and that such demands should be rolled out gradually.

“I think we need further measures. The demand side for loans is too strong and it is quite clear that we need to think seriously about what we can do in a gradual way of strengthening the system,” Borg said at a seminar in Stockholm.

“One of the issues on the agenda for Sweden is to introduce somw kind of amortisation demand on the housesholds. That has to be done gradually but it is also quite clear that it has to be done.” (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

