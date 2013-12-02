FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish finmin sees very little room for fresh stimulus
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish finmin sees very little room for fresh stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Monday he saw little room for fresh stimulus and that growth next year was still expected to pick up pace from a weak 2013.

“The room going forward for unfinanced reforms is very limited,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

Borg also said recent economic indicators showed the government would not need to make any radical revisions of its growth outlook which sees gross domestic product rising 1.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2014.

“That indicates that we will see a little bit better growth in 2014,” he said. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
