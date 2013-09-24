Sweden should more than double risk weights long term-c.banker

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sweden should more than double risk weights on mortgages, which govern how much capital banks need to hold against lending, in the long term, Deputy Central Bank Governor Martin Floden said in a Reuters interview on Tuesday.

“In the long term, 35 percent is a floor that many countries have or will have in the future. It is reasonable that we also try to reach that and it is especially warranted in the current economic situation where we are worried about household indebtedness,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“I think one aught to be able to do something fairly quickly here.”

Earlier this year, Sweden introduced a risk weight floor of 15 percent for mortgages, but there are growing calls for a hike of the limit in light of the high indebtedness among Swedish households, currently at about 170 percent of disposable income.